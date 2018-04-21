Girl, 7, Sexually Assaulted Allegedly By 'Bhaiyya' At Chattisgarh School The chief of Chattisgarh's child rights body spoke to the girl and a woman worker at the school. No arrests have been made.

Share EMAIL PRINT Police have registered a complaint and are examining CCTV footage from the Raipur school Raipur: The family of a seven-year-old girl in Chattisigarh's capital Raipua has alleged that she was sexually assaulted in her school last week. Though police have registered a complaint and are examining the CCTV footage from the school, no arrests have been made.



The family says when the girl returned home after her first day at her new school, the mother noticed that the child's underwear was missing and spotted blood in her private parts.



"It was her first day at the school on Wednesday. She went to the school and we wanted to meet her at the school, but we weren't allowed to do so. While changing her clothes after she returned from school, my wife noticed blood on her private parts and she was not wearing undergarments," the girl's father told news agency ANI.



The girl told her parents that she could not tell her teacher about the incident since the teacher did not turn up.



The chief of Chattisgarh's child rights body spoke to the girl and a woman worker at the school. The Child Rights Commission said they will form a team and investigate.



"She(the girl) is saying that a 'bhaiyya' had allegedly molested her. The peon of the school said she threw away the child's underwear after she passed urine in it," Prabha Dubey, president of Child Rights Commission told news agency ANI.



The latest incident of alleged child sexual assault comes amid a nationwide anger over a spate of cases of rapes and murders of children in various parts of the country.



(With inputs from ANI)



