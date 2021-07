Three minors have been detained in the matter, police said. (Representational)

As many as five people have been detained for allegedly raping a minor girl in the Kusmi area of Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district, the police said on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons, senior police official Ramkrishna Sahu said that out of five accused three are minor.

"A case was registered in the matter by the father of the victim," Mr Sahu said.

He said that the police station in-charge has been instructed to prevent such crimes.

The investigation into the matter is on.