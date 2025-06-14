Charred Vehicles, Lost Caretakers: NGO Aids Shock-Stricken Animals After Plane Crash

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Local NGO Darshana Animal Welfare rescued injured animals after the Ahmedabad plane crash.

Following the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, local NGO Darshana Animal Welfare sprang into action to rescue injured and traumatised animals in the area. Founder Akash Chavda told ANI that 6-7 dogs and over 50 birds perished in the blaze following the crash, while his team managed to save 3-4 dogs and 6-7 birds, now under medical care.

The surviving animals, still in shock, are being provided food and multivitamins. The team worked tirelessly from afternoon till midnight, arranging emergency aid for the distressed strays who lost their caregivers in the disaster.

"Our NGO works towards rescuing animals who are injured, ill or who have met with an accident. We rescue such animals and admit them to the nearest hospital. When the plane crashed here yesterday, we knew that several animals and birds lived here...We came here with our team and ambulance," Mr Chavda said.

"We saw that 6-7 dogs and 50-plus birds died due to the burning. We rescued 3-4 dogs, and they are alright, but they have not started eating due to shock. Our team is trying to give them some food and medicines. We also rescued 6-7 birds, and they have been admitted to hospitals. We were here from 3 pm yesterday to midnight," he added.

Mr Chavda said that when he and his team reached here, they saw a massive fire and charred vehicles.

"These dogs will stay here in the area itself because these are local dogs; they lost their friends as well as those who fed them in the fire. We have arranged milk and biscuits for them right now, and our ambulance has left to get food and medicines for them. As soon as the ambulance returns, we will feed all hungry animals and also provide them with multivitamin tablets," he said.

Meanwhile, the government has constituted a high-level multi-disciplinary committee for examining the causes leading to the crash of the Air India Flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick Airport (London) on June 12, that left 241 people dead.

"A High Level Multi-disciplinary Committee is constituted for examining the causes leading to the crash of the Air India Flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick Airport (London) on June 12, 2025. The Committee will examine the existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines issued to prevent and handle such occurrences and suggest comprehensive guidelines for dealing with such instances in the future," an order issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry read.

"The Committee will not be a substitute for other enquiries being conducted by relevant organisations but will focus on formulating SOPs for preventing and handling such occurrences in the future," the order clarified.

