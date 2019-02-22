Chargesheet Filed Against Ex-Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh In Corruption Case

The CBI had claimed that Mr Singh had amassed assets worth around Rs 10 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh in a money laundering case.

Special judge Arun Bhardwaj said he would hear the matter on March 18.

ED's supplementary chargesheet was filed through advocates special public prosecutors Nitesh Rana and N K Matta.

In a separate case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter, Mr Singh and his wife were chargesheeted along with others.

The CBI had claimed that Mr Singh had amassed assets worth around Rs 10 crore which were disproportionate to his total income during his tenure as a Union minister under the UPA government.

The ED had filed a case on the basis of the CBI case.