Chargesheet Filed Against BS Yediyurappa In Child Sex Abuse Case

The BJP leader has rubbished the allegations.

In fresh trouble for former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, the state police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed a chargesheet naming him and three others in a case filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The BJP leader is accused of touching a 17-year-old girl inappropriately when she and her mother went to meet him at his house earlier this year to seek his help in a case of an assault on her in 2015. The survivor's mother had filed a case under POCSO in March.

After the mother died of cancer in May, the brother of the survivor approached the Karnataka High Court and complained that there had been no progress in the investigation.

Mr Yediyurappa had also approached the high court, which allowed the CID to question him but granted him protection from arrest.

The CID questioned the 81-year-old earlier this month and then filed the chargesheet in a Bengaluru court on Thursday. The three others named in the document have been accused of destroying evidence. They had allegedly tried to convince the mother and daughter to delete evidence.

Rubbishing the allegations against him, Mr Yediyurappa had said, "I am not complaining to anyone. Time will decide everything. People know what the truth is. Those who are engaging in trickery, the people will teach them a lesson."