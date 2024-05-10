'Changing Parties Common Practice In Elections': Haryana Minister Amid Crisis

Amid the political crisis in Haryana after three Independent MLAs sided with the Congress, State Electricity Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala downplayed the situation on Friday, saying that political leaders usually change parties during elections.

"Changing parties is a common practice in elections. Those who get tickets come, while those who do not, leave the party. Just like that, some leaders from their side will also come in," Mr Chautala said.

Rubbishing the claim that the Congress may form the government in Haryana after the recent political developments in the state, Mr Chautala said, "How can Congress form the government in the state? The three Independents who sided with the Congress have not given up their membership. I resigned on the same day when I joined the BJP. You cannot go to any party like this."

On Jannayak Janata Party chief Dushyant Chautala extending his support to the Congress, the electricity minister said that he can only do so if he has adequate support from his MLAs.

"If they have the support of MLAs with them, only then can they support the Congress. Their MLAs are sitting with us, and others are also ready to come to us," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

Speaking about his party's performance in the Lok Sabha polls, Mr Chautala said that people in his state know that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi is capable of ensuring a stable government in the country.

"We will be winning all the 10 seats this time. Our vote margin will increase compared to the last time...People have understood that only PM Modi can give a stable government to the country," Mr Chautala said.

On May 7, the Haryana government suffered a big jolt after three independent MLAs withdrew support from the Nayab Saini government, pushing the dispensation into a minority. The three MLAs were Randhir Golan from Pundri, Dharmpal Gonder from Nilokheri, and Sombir Singh Sangwan from Charkhi Dadri. All of them decided to extend support to Congress.

However, the BJP appeared confident of retaining power, with former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar claiming that several leaders of the Congress and the JJP were in touch with his party.

The development came amid the Lok Sabha polls and within two months after Nayab Saini took over as CM, replacing Mr Khattar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)