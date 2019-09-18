UP Man Climbs Bridge, Refuses To Get Down Unless ISRO Finds Vikram Lander

ISRO is continuing its attempt to reach out to India's moon lander Vikram, part of Chandrayaan-2 mission.

A man in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, climbed a pillar on the New Yamuna Bridge in the city with the Indian flag and has refused to come down unless space agency ISRO manages to "recover" the Vikram lander.

The man has been identified as Rajnikant, a native of Manda in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, according to a report. He climbed the pillar up on Monday night.

On September 7, moon lander Vikram under the Chandrayaan-2 mission, while on its descent to soft land on the Moon's south polar region, allegedly lost control and crash-landed there, snapping the communication links. Efforts to re-establish the link have been going on since then.

Vikram is still believed to be out there, somewhere on the lunar surface. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is continuing its attempt to reach out to India's moon lander sending communication signals with its Deep Space Network (DSN)

The lander and rover have a mission life of one Lunar day, which is equivalent to 14 earth days.



