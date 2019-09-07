Chandrayaan 2 Landing Live Updates: PM To Address Nation At 8 am From ISRO Control Centre

The Chandrayaan 2 lander, Vikram was supposed to land on the moon's surface at 1:55 am.

India's attempt to make a "soft" or controlled landing on the Moon's surface and probe the unexplored lunar South Pole suffered a major setback Saturday after space agency ISRO announced that they had lost communication with Chandrayaan's Lander, Vikram, moments before it was supposed to touch down near the south pole of the Moon.

ISRO Chief K Sivan briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was at the ISRO control centre, before making the announcement. "Vikram lander's descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, the communication from the lander to ground station was lost. The data is being analysed," the ISRO chief said around 2:16 am.

After the announcement, PM Modi patted the ISRO chief on his back and told the scientists that "what you have done (already) is not a small achievement". He is scheduled to address the nation later today from the ISRO control centre

The lander, Vikram - named after the India's space pioneer Vikram Sarabhai - was supposed to land on the moon's surface at 1:55 am following what ISRO had described as "15 minutes of terror".

Chandrayaan's orbiter - which has a mission life of one year - remains operational and will continue to study the Moon from afar and send pictures of the lunar surface to ISRO.

India had attempted to become the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the Moon, after the US, Russia and China

Here are the live updates on Chandrayaan 2: