Chandrayaan 2 Landing Live Updates: PM To Address Nation At 8 am From ISRO Control Centre

New Delhi:
The Chandrayaan 2 lander, Vikram was supposed to land on the moon's surface at 1:55 am.
India's attempt to make a "soft" or controlled landing on the Moon's surface and probe the unexplored lunar South Pole suffered a major setback Saturday after space agency ISRO announced that they had lost communication with Chandrayaan's Lander, Vikram, moments before it was supposed to touch down near the south pole of the Moon.
ISRO Chief K Sivan briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was at the ISRO control centre, before making the announcement. "Vikram lander's descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, the communication from the lander to ground station was lost. The data is being analysed," the ISRO chief said around 2:16 am.
After the announcement, PM Modi patted the ISRO chief on his back and told the scientists that "what you have done (already) is not a small achievement". He is scheduled to address the nation later today from the ISRO control centre
The lander, Vikram - named after the India's space pioneer Vikram Sarabhai - was supposed to land on the moon's surface at 1:55 am following what ISRO had described as "15 minutes of terror".
Chandrayaan's orbiter - which has a mission life of one year - remains operational and will continue to study the Moon from afar and send pictures of the lunar surface to ISRO.
India had attempted to become the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the Moon, after the US, Russia and China
Here are the live updates on Chandrayaan 2:
Anand Mahindra Says Every Indian Can Feel Chandrayaan 2's Heartbeat
For ISRO scientists and millions of people watching India's moon mission Chandrayaan 2 with hope and pride, the loss of contact with lander Vikram came as a major setback. There was applause just moments ago as the lander successfully crossed stages of descent. Then, ISRO Chief K Sivan made the heartbreaking announcement. PM Modi told dejected scientists "There are ups and downs in life. We are proud of you"
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweets: "We are proud of our scientists. They have created history. No need to lose heart. Our scientists have done a great job. Jai Hind!"
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman After Loss Of Contact With Chandrayaan Lander
"We are with you @isro. You have brought the nation, it's young minds and all, together in sensing your achievements in Space. You will succeed"
Rahul Gandhi On Chandrayaan 2 Heartbreak
"Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission. Your passion & dedication is an inspiration to every Indian. Your work is not in vain. It has laid the foundation for many more path breaking & ambitious Indian space missions"
Chandrayaan 2: What K Sivan Said After Loss Of Contact With Vikram Lander
1.55 am on Saturday came and went. Amid a stunned silence at the ISRO mission control room, India's top space scientist K Sivan first briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then made the grim announcement. Communication to the Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram was lost. At 3.10 am, an ISRO scientist - not the chief -- announced that a planned press conference had been called off
"Don't lose hope. Be courageous. There are ups and downs in life. What you all have done is not a small thing. You have done a great service to the country, science and mankind. I am with you. I wish you all the best," PM Modi told the scientists.