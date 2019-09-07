Communication To Chandrayaan 2 Lander Lost, Data Being Analysed: ISRO

PM Modi being briefed by ISRO Chief K Sivan.

Highlights Signal lost moments before touchdown on Moon's surface India hoped to create history by reaching closest to Moon's south pole "This is not a small achievement," PM Modi told ISRO scientists

Communication with the Chandrayaan 2 lander was lost seconds before it was supposed to touch down on the moon's surface, chief of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Saturday. India hoped to create history by becoming the first nation to reach closest to the Moon's south pole but as 1:55 am came and went, there were no signs that the mission had succeeded. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was watching the landing from the mission control room was briefed by ISRO scientists.

"There are ups and downs in life. This is not a small achievement. The nation in proud of you. Wish you the very best. I congratulate you. You all have done a big service to nation, science and mankind. I am with you all the way, move forward bravely," PM Modi told the scientists.

The Moon lander Vikram that separated from its orbiting mothership performed a series of manoeuvres to lower its altitude for a perfect touchdown between 1:30 am and 2:30 am on Saturday. It used rocket thrusters to slow itself down to attempt the extremely tricky operation that ISRO called "15 minutes of terror". It was at this point, about 2.1 km from the surface, that contact was lost.

"Vikram lander's descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently communication from lander to ground was lost. The data is being analysed," ISRO chief K Sivan said. Dr Sivan had called Chandrayaan 2 the "most complex mission ever undertaken by ISRO".

Had things gone as per plan, the rover Pragyan was to roll out from the Moon lander between 5:30 am and 6:30 am. Over its lifespan of 14 days, Pragyan was to carry out research, including a thorough mapping of the Moon's resources, looking for the presence of water and clicking high-resolution images as well.

The region of the Moon where the lander Vikram was aiming for is largely unexplored - most lunar landings have taken place in the northern hemisphere or in the equatorial region.

An older mission by China landed in the northernmost part, followed by Russia's Luna missions. Most of the American lunar landings, including Apollo missions, were in the Moon's equatorial region. China currently has a rover on the dark side of the Moon.

A successful landing would have made India the fourth country after the US, Russia and China to accomplish a soft landing on the Moon.

The Chandrayaan 2 lifted off from its launch pad at Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on July 23 on board the giant heavy-lift rocket GSLV Mark 3. India's space scientists pulled off the launch in a narrow one-minute window for their second attempt at launching the Moon mission, a week after the mission was aborted 56 minutes before lift-off.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.