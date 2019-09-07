"No Small Achievement, Country Proud Of You": PM Tells ISRO Scientists

PM Narendra Modi said that the scientists gave their best.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gave a pep talk to the scientists of the Chandrayaan 2 lunar mission at the ISRO control room after communication with the Moon lander was lost. "The country is proud of you," he said, addressing the dejected scientists.

Communication with the Chandrayaan 2 lander was lost seconds before it was supposed to touch down on the Moon's surface, chief of Indian Space Research Organisation, Dr K Sivan, said on Saturday.

"There are ups and downs in life. This is not a small achievement. The nation in proud of you. Hope for the best. I congratulate you. You all have done a big service to nation, science and mankind. I am with you all the way, move forward bravely," PM Modi said at the control room.

PM Modi later tweeted, saying the scientists gave their best.

"India is proud of our scientists! They've given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be! ISRO chairman gave updates on Chandrayaan-2. We remain hopeful and will continue working hard on our space programme" he tweeted.

PM Modi was in the ISRO control room to watch Chandrayaan 2 lunar landing live. As the lander was just a couple of kilometers from the Moon's surface, the communication was lost. Later Dr K Sivan, looking sombre, walked upto the pavilion from where PM Modi was watching the proceedings. The rocket scientist was consoled by other scientists after he briefed the PM.

Later, PM Modi walked down from the pavilion and praised the efforts put in by the scientists.

"Vikram lander's descent was as planned and normal performance was observed. Subsequently communication from lander was lost. The data is being analysed," ISRO chief K Sivan said later.

The Moon lander Vikram that separated from its orbiting mothership performed a series of manoeuvres to lower its altitude for a touchdown between 1:30 am and 2:30 am. It used rocket thrusters to slow itself down to attempt the extremely tricky operation that ISRO called "15 minutes of terror". It was at this point, about 2.1 km from the surface, that contact was lost.

