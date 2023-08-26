PM Meets ISRO Scientists In Bengaluru After Chandrayaan-3's Moon Landing

On Wednesday, PM Modi virtually witnessed the successful lunar touchdown of the Chandrayaan-3 lander.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru today to congratulate and interact with ISRO scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon.

Following the BRICS summit in South Africa and a maiden visit to Greece, PM Modi arrived at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru to greet the scientists behind the historic Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The PM was received by the ISRO chief S Somanath and other ISRO scientists.

Shortly after landing in the city, the PM addressed a gathering before departing for ISTRAC.

"Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan," the PM began his speech. "Not only Indians but people across the globe who believe in science are filled with enthusiasm. I decided that on my return to India, I will go to Bengaluru and pay tribute to scientists behind Chandrayaan-3 success."

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Governor Thawarchand Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar were not present with the Prime Minister on stage. The PM said that he had requested the Karnataka leaders to not go through the trouble of waking up very early in the morning to receive him.

"As I did not know when I will reach Bengaluru, I requested the Chief Minister, Governor, and Deputy Chief Minister not to take trouble so early," PM Modi said.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister had termed the ISRO scientists responsible for Chandrayaan-3's success as "exceptional" and said that he was looking forward to interacting with them.

"Landed in Bengaluru. Looking forward to interacting with our exceptional ISRO scientists who have made India proud with the success of Chandrayaan-3! Their dedication and passion are truly the driving forces behind our nation's achievements in the space sector," the PM had written on social media ahead of his visit.

On Wednesday, PM Modi virtually witnessed the successful lunar touchdown of the Chandrayaan-3 lander from Johannesburg where he was attending the BRICS summit.