After Vikram Silence, An Outpouring Of Encouragement For ISRO On Twitter

India wanted to create history by becoming the country to come closest to the moon's south pole

Minutes after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) lost contact with the Vikram lander while it was just 2.1 km from the lunar surface, many took to Twitter to comfort the scientists behind the Chandrayaan 2 mission and assure them that India remains proud of their valiant effort to place the country's footprint on a little-explored part of the Moon.

"India is proud of our scientists! They've given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be! The ISRO chairman gave updates on Chandrayaan 2. We remain hopeful and will continue working hard on our space programme," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted soon after he gave a pep talk to the scientists involved in the programme.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Indian space agency's achievement of taking the Chandrayaan-2 so far was an achievement in itself. "India stands with its committed and hardworking scientists at ISRO. My best wishes for future endeavours," he added.

Chandrayaan 2, India's second attempt to land on the moon's surface, was the most complex mission ever undertaken by ISRO. With this lunar exploration mission, India wanted to create history by becoming the country to come closest to the moon's south pole and unravel its mysteries.

We are with you @isro. You have brought the nation, it's young minds and all, together in sensing your achievements in Space. You will succeed. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 6, 2019

While Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that life should be taken with its "ups and downs", BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi pointed out that contact with the Vikram lander was lost only in the last 2.1 km. "...93% of the job completed, no worries, always a lot to learn. Best of Indian brains at work to get India on the Moon. Proud of our scientists!" she tweeted.

The country's opposition also came out in support of the scientists after news on the Vikram lander petered through. "The nation stands by the entire team of @isro as we wait in these tense times. Your hard work and commitment has made our nation proud. Jai Hind," the Congress tweeted.

Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission. Your passion & dedication is an inspiration to every Indian. Your work is not in vain. It has laid the foundation for many more path breaking & ambitious Indian space missions. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 6, 2019

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi congratulated ISRO scientists over the "incredible work" carried out on the Chandrayaan 2 mission. "Your passion & dedication is an inspiration to every Indian. Your work is not in vain. It has laid the foundation for many more pathbreaking and ambitious Indian space missions," he said.

A similar sentiment was tweeted out by Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal. "We are proud of our scientists. They have created history. No need to lose heart. Our scientists have done a great job. Jai Hind!" he said.

