Moment When PM Modi Consoled An Emotional ISRO Chief

PM Modi met ISRO chief at Bengaluru headquarters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi got emotional this morning as he met ISRO chief K Sivan hours after the space agency lost contact with Chandrayaan 2 lander.

PM Modi, who flew to Bengaluru on Friday night to watch the planned touch down of the Vikram lander, hugged the ISRO chief and patted him on the back after a speech at the space agency headquarters where he said: "Our determination to touch moon has become even stronger and the best is yet to come."

In a setback on Saturday, contact was lost with the moon lander Vikram minutes before it was due to touch down near the lunar south pole. If the landing was executed successfully as planned, India would have become the fourth country -- after the United States, Russia and China -- to land on the moon.

In his nearly 30-minute long address to the ISRO scientists, PM Modi said "resilience & tenacity are central to India's ethos".

"In our glorious history, we have faced moments that may have slowed us but they have never crushed our spirit. We have bounced back again and gone on to do spectacular things. This is why our civilisation stands tall," he said.

"As important as the final result is the journey and the effort. I can proudly say that the effort was worth it and so was the journey. Our team worked hard, travelled far & those teachings will always remain with us. The learnings from today will make us stronger and better," PM Modi added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.