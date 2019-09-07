PM Modi Tells ISRO Scientists: "We Came Very Close, Best Is Yet To Come"

Chandrayaan 2: PM Modi addressed ISRO scientists.

Our determination to touch moon has become even stronger and the best is yet to come, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told scientists of space agency ISRO this morning, hours after communication with the Chandrayaan 2 lander was lost.

"You all came ever so close, as close as one could be to success. Learn from your experience and move forward, look forward. Carry on the work you do, for there will be many opportunities ahead and many missions ahead," PM Modi said at the ISRO headquarters.

PM Modi, who flew into Bengaluru on Friday night to watch the planned touch down of the Vikram lander, told ISRO scientists that the entire country stands with them and that the best is yet to come in India's space programme.

"Last night, I could understand your state of mind. I could read the sadness on your faces...You haven't slept for nights," the Prime Minister said.

After the address that last for about 30 minutes, PM Modi shook hands with ISRO scientists.

After days of anticipation, ISRO's plan to soft-land Chandrayaan 2's Vikram lander on the moon's surface did not go as per script early this morning, with the lander losing communication with ground stations during its final descent, seconds before it was supposed to touch down on the moon's surface.

Vikram's descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km, the space agency said. Subsequently, communication from the lander to the ground stations was lost, ISRO said, adding that data was being analysed.

