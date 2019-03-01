'Not Ashamed To Visit Andhra With Empty Hands': Chandrababu Naidu Jabs PM

Chandrababu Naidu said Andhra people were seething over ''betrayal, injustice and cheating". (File)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he was not ashamed to visit the state with ''empty hands'' and said he owed an explanation to ''five crore people'' over unfulfilled promises,vis-a-vis the AP Reorganisation Act,2014.

In a letter to the Prime Minister on the eve of his scheduled visit to the port city of Visakhapatnam on Friday, the Chief Minister said the Reorganisation Act came into being 59 months ago while PM Modi assumed the high office 57 months ago.

About five years had elapsed, but no promise made to Andhra Pradesh has been fulfilled, he said.

"I personally visited New Delhi 29 times and made numerous pleas to you, but to no avail," the Chief Minister noted.

Chandrababu Naidu said the people of Andhra Pradesh were seething over ''your betrayal, injustice and cheating'' in the last five years.

Though the entire country responded to the ''dharma poratam'' (just fight) of Andhra Pradesh seeking its rights, neither the Prime Minister nor the BJP reacted, he added.

"On the eve of your visit to Visakhapatnam, I would like to remind you how angry people of Andhra Pradesh are. As a representative of five crore people, I am questioning you on your betrayal and reminding you of our responsibility as public representatives to understand the sentiments of people," the Chief Minister said.

In the letter, a copy of which was released to the media, the Chief Minister raised issues like Special Category Status, funds for the Polavaram project, Amaravati city, bridging of revenue deficit, metro rail for Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada cities and increasing number of seats in the Legislative Assembly.

"Are you not ashamed to visit Andhra Pradesh with empty hands, by not implementing the promises made by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and also those enlisted in the Reorganisation Act? As a person holding a high office, you owe an explanation on all these issues. I am demanding that you answer the five crore people of the state on these," the Chief Minister said.

Referring to the Railways'' announcement of establishment of a new South Coast Railway zone at Visakhapatnam, he said the Centre once again ''cheated'' the state by giving away the Rs 6,500 crore revenue earning KK Line to Raigada Division, leaving only the ''paltry income earning region'' to the state.

Meanwhile, addressing a meeting of senior TDP leaders, the chief minister directed them to stage protests state-wide on Friday against the Prime Ministers visit.

"I will wear a black shirt. Everyone should wear a black shirt and protest with black flags," he said.