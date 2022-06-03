PM Modi's Message As Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami Wins By-Election

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami today won the by-election from the Champawat seat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today won the by-election to the Champawat Assembly seat by more than 55,000 votes. PM Modi congratulated the Chief Minister for his record win.

Pushkar Dhami defeated Nirmala Gahtori of the Congress by 55,025 votes, election officials in Champawat said.

Pushkar Dhami had to contest a bypoll from the Champawat seat to become a member of the state Assembly, which was a constitutional requirement he needed to fulfil within six months of being sworn in as the Chief Minister.

He had lost the Assembly election from Uttarakhand's Khatima held in February this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami for his record election win from Champawat.

Congratulations to Uttarakhand's dynamic CM @pushkardhami for the record win from Champawat. I am confident he will work even harder for the progress of Uttarakhand. I thank the people of Champawat for placing their faith in BJP and laud our Karyakartas for their hardwork. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 3, 2022

"Congratulations to Uttarakhand's dynamic CM @pushkardhami for the record win from Champawat. I am confident he will work even harder for the progress of Uttarakhand. I thank the people of Champawat for placing their faith in BJP and laud our Karyakartas for their hardwork," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted after the by-election result was declared.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)