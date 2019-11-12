Chairman Venkaiah Naidu Calls Meet Ahead Of 250th Session Of Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has called a meeting of leaders of various parties

Ahead of the historic 250th session of Rajya Sabha, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has convened a meeting of leaders of various parties in the House on November 17.

The meeting will be held at Mr Naidu's official residence.

The ensuing session also coincides with the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly and celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

This session also follows a highly productive 249th session of Rajya Sabha, the best in last many years, officials said.

The Winter session of Parliament begins on November 18 and is likely to end on December 13.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.