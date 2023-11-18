'Century Of Handshakes In 5 Years': PM Modi's Swipe At Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a swipe at the Congress over the tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, saying the two are only pretending to join hands for elections and there has been no reconciliation despite a hundred handshakes.

"Delhi Darbar was been busy trying to loot the chair of its own CM and the CM has been busy in dealing with them. These people had left the people of Rajasthan to fend for themselves," PM Modi alleged while addressing a public meeting in Nagaur.

"Now when the time of elections has come, these people are reluctantly getting themselves photographed together... Big leaders from Delhi come here and make the chief minister and another leader who wants to become the chief minister shake hands in front of the camera.

"A century of handshakes in five years, but there is no reconciliation. These people are pretending to join hands but there is bitterness in their hearts," PM Modi said.

He alleged that the Congress in Rajasthan has given nothing but betrayal to the people for five years.

"On one side is the Congress with a licence to loot, while on the other side it's Modi's guarantee card. Whom do you trust? If the whole country trusts Modi's guarantee card, there are some solid reasons for it," PM Modi said and added, "I am devoting every moment of day and night to fulfil the promises made to you".

The BJP and the Congress have been attacking each other during the high-pitch campaign for the November 25 Assembly polls in Rajasthan.

PM Modi said, "BJP had guaranteed that Article 370 would be removed from Jammu and Kashmir. Did Modi fulfil the guarantee or not?" He also spoke about the building of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the ban on triple talaq and the reservation to women in Lok Sabha and assemblies.

PM Modi alleged, "In Rajasthan, Congress has given you nothing but betrayal at every step in the last five years. Congress gave you a government of misrule, corruption and scams." "Every mafia, every bully, every rioter in his area considered himself no less than the chief minister of the Congress government," he alleged.

Again targeting the Congress over the 'Red Diary', PM Modi said, "Congress' own leader has written the saga of Congress' misgovernance in full detail. That is why the chief minister's son is ready to give it in writing that his father's government will not come this time."

Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha had claimed that he possessed a 'Red Diary' which contains details of alleged illegal financial transactions of Congress leaders.

