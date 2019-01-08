Centre's 10% Quota Announcement An Election Stunt, Says Mayawati

Mayawati demanded the implementation of quota in promotions. (File)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati today said the Union Cabinet's decision to provide 10 per cent reservation in education and government jobs to the economically weaker sections is an "election stunt and political gimmick" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

She said her party, however, welcomes the "immature" move.

The Cabinet on Monday cleared the quota for economically weaker sections.

"BSP's demand to provide reservation to the economically backward sections in general category is approved by the Cabinet in an immature way and without preparation. Our party, however, welcomes the decision though it appears to be an election stunt and political gimmick of BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls," Mayawati said in a statement.

The BJP, however, has termed the government decision "historic".

Mayawati said her party has demanded reservation for economically weak Muslims and other minority communities but the BJP did not do "justice" to them and that is condemnable.

"The party had written a letter in this regard to the government but Centre took a narrow and communal stand and provided the benefit to only a particular section (upper caste), which is injustice for other sections," she said.

"In reality, there should be review of reservation provided to SC/ST and OBC and these sections should be provided reservation as per their population by increasing their quota by amending the Constitution," she said, demanding the implementation of quota in promotions.