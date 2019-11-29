Centre Wants To Make Stubble Source Of Income For Farmers: Union Minister

The minister said the government is considering the use of stubble as a fuel, among other uses.

Stubble will no longer be an issue for farmers, but a source of income for them, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Chaudhary said. He said the government is considering making a better use of the stubble, so that it provides income to the farmers.

Mr Chaudhary said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi dreams of doubling the income of farmers by 2022.

"I met some youngsters who told me that they will be able to use the stubble to produce mushrooms. In addition, the stubble is also being considered for making tiles," he said.

The minister said the government is also considering the use of stubble as a fuel.

"In the coming two-three years, there will be no problem of stubble burning, in this direction scientists of ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research) are also looking for solutions," Mr Chaudhary said.

Due to stubble burning by farmers of Punjab, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, air pollution in Delhi-NCR has increased to alarming proportions.

"Unfortunately, the kind of politics that is happening in this country, it is the poor farmers who are feeling the heat. The Delhi government has failed to take steps to control pollution and is maligning the farmers instead. The problem of pollution is because of the stubble burning is not totally correct. Only three per cent pollution is happening because of this and the remaining 97 per cent is because of other causes," the minister claimed.

He said farmers are being told how they can use the stubble to prepare the manure. "Also, it can be used as fodder for cattle. Hence, the stubble will not be a problem, but a source of income for the farmers," he said.