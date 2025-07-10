Centre To Review Eco-Sensitive Zone Guidelines Amid States' Concerns

The Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL) has called for a review of the guidelines governing Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZs) around protected areas, stressing the need for a more "flexible" and "site-specific" approach that balances conservation goals with local socio-economic "realities".

ESZs are buffer areas created around protected forests, wildlife sanctuaries and national parks to protect wildlife and biodiversity from harmful human activities, such as mining, construction and polluting industries. Activities like farming, eco-tourism and the use of renewable energy are usually allowed with restrictions in these areas.

Chairing a meeting of the SC-NBWL on June 26, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said, "Strict protection must be ensured for core areas, especially those that are the origin points of tributaries and critical water resources. However, extending a blanket 10-kilometre ESZs to all protected areas, irrespective of local ecological and geographical conditions, would not serve the intended purpose."

According to the minutes of the meeting, Yadav cited examples like the Asola, Sukhna and Hastinapur sanctuaries and the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, where uniform ESZ rules are creating "significant challenges".

"In states like Himachal Pradesh, where approximately 65 per cent of the land is already under forest or protected status, a rigid imposition of ESZ norms could hinder local development, without proportional ecological gains. Therefore, ESZ rules should be adapted to reflect the specific ecological and socio-economic realities of each region," the minister said.

The member secretary suggested that the ESZ guidelines may be revisited to provide better ecological safeguards.

This should involve stakeholder consultations, including inputs from state governments, relevant ministries, environmental experts and the ESZ division.

A formal inter-ministerial consultation has been suggested to solicit views from all the departments concerned, before finalising any changes in the guidelines.

Following the discussion, the SC-NBWL directed the environment ministry to prepare a note on the issue.

This will be followed by a consultation with relevant divisions of the ministry and later, a joint meeting of the ESZ and wildlife divisions.

The final recommendations will be submitted to the committee for further deliberations.

The issue was placed on the agenda by NBWL member H S Singh, who said that ESZ guidelines, while intended to be flexible, are often treated by state authorities as rigid rules.

Singh recalled that during the preparation of a zonal master plan in Gujarat, he had recommended prohibition of sand mining up to three kilometres around a national park and regulation beyond that.

"However, the notification mentioned complete prohibition of mining activities within a notified ESZ. The guidelines for the preparation of proposals for the declaration of ESZs around national parks and sanctuaries, therefore, require amendments," he said.

Several members and state officials flagged concerns over the negative impact of blanket ESZ provisions.

The chief wildlife warden (CWLW) of Himachal Pradesh said while ESZs have been notified around multiple sanctuaries in the state and zonal master plans (ZMPs) are being prepared, the inclusion of certain activities in the prohibited or regulated categories is affecting local communities.

"Restrictions imposed ... on industries, mining and other commercial activities are resulting in hardships to the affected population," he said.

Unlike in protected areas, where compensation is provided during the settlement of rights, no such relief exists for ESZs.

"As we move forward with the preparation of ZMPs, these issues are expected to become more pronounced," he said.

The CWLW of Karnataka raised concerns about the immediate imposition of a default 10-kilometre ESZ from the date of declaring a new national park or sanctuary.

He proposed a two-year transitional period during which existing activities may continue and operators of prohibited activities are given time to either phase out or relocate.

He said final ESZ notifications should follow stakeholder consultations and be issued within this window.

The CWLW of Tamil Nadu said the default ESZ provision is discouraging the declaration of new protected areas.

"Many such proposed notifications are being deferred or scaled down due to anticipated issues arising from ESZ restrictions. A more flexible and site-specific ESZ framework is essential to encourage conservation, without creating unintended hardships," he said.

NBWL member R Sukumar said a 10-km ESZ around a small bird sanctuary of about one square kilometre is meaningless.

The director of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) said the current ESZ guidelines are designed primarily with terrestrial sanctuaries in mind and often do not apply well to marine ecosystems.

The CWLW of Kerala said a proposal to declare 150 sq. km as a sanctuary around the Silent Valley National Park was rejected by the State Board for Wildlife due to fears that it would automatically lead to default ESZ restrictions.

The committee noted that the sectors most impacted by ESZ guidelines include mining, highways, railways, housing and tourism.

