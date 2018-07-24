Centre To Consider CBI Investigation In Bihar Shelter Rape Case

The NGO running the shelter home has been blacklisted.

The Centre on Tuesday said it would consider ordering a CBI probe if there is a recommendation from the state government into the alleged rape of inmates and murder of a girl at a government-funded shelter home at Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

Opposition parties raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, with Congress member Ranjeet Ranjan demanded a CBI investigation into such cases.

In response, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said it was a serious issue.

"If there is a recommendation from the state government, then the Centre will consider ordering a CBI probe into the matter," Mr Singh said during Zero Hour.

Medical reports have suggested that more than half of the 40 girls, lodged at the shelter home, may have had sexual intercourse at some point of time, police had said earlier.

The inmates of the shelter home have also alleged that one of their fellow inmates was beaten to death and buried at the premises of the facility, while several others were raped.

Following the allegations, the Bihar Police has launched an investigation and dug up the ground at the shelter home.



The NGO running the shelter home has been blacklisted and all the girls have been shifted to homes in neighbouring districts.