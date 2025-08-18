"I'm In Space, You Can't Reach Me": Minister Jokes As Opposition Interrupts Speech

Lok Sabha held a special discussion on India's first astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and the critical role of the country's space programme in achieving the vision of "Viksit Bharat (Developed India)" by 2047. The discussion was initiated by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office Dr Jitendra Singh, who also oversees the Space Department.

His remarks, however, were repeatedly interrupted by Opposition members, who raised slogans and displayed placards on the Special Intensive Revision in Bihar.

In a lighter vein, Dr Singh responded to the protests with a quip: "Main iss samay Antriksh mein khada hoon, aap mujh tak nahin pahunch sakte" (I am right now standing in Space, you can't reach me).

His remark came as Opposition MPs tried to block his view on the House television screen by raising their banners higher. But missed the target as he had strategically shifted to a back bench seat at a higher elevation before beginning his speech.

Appealing to the Opposition to rise above partisan differences, Dr Singh said: "Though you are too angry to participate in the discussion initiated by me, I still bow my head and plead... even if you are angry with the government, come forward and participate in this important discussion on space so the message going out to the nation is correct."

Quoting poet Ahmed Faraz, he recited: "Kis kis ko sunaye ge judai ka sabab hum, Tu mujhse khafa hai to zamane ke liye aa." He then paraphrased it for the House: "Kis kis ko sunaye ge iss shor-o-gul ka sabab hum; Tu mujhse khafa hai to Subhanshu ke liye aa."

Despite the interruptions, the minister underlined that India's space programme has become a vital pillar in the journey towards self-reliance and national development, with milestones like Chandrayaan-3 and the astronaut mission reinforcing the country's position as a global space power.