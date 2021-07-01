Centre Should Ensure Vaccine Supply Keeps Pace With Speed Of Vaccination In Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot was speaking at a meeting held to review the Covid vaccination drive in the state. (File)

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the Centre's supply of Covid vaccines should be able to keep pace with the speed of vaccination in the state so that people can be given the second dose on time.

He said it is the state government's endeavour to vaccinate the maximum number of people at the earliest.

Gehlot was speaking at a meeting held to review the Covid vaccination drive in the state.

He said nearly 75 lakh people in Rajasthan will be eligible for the second dose of Covid vaccine in July but only 65.20 lakh doses are being allotted to the state by the Centre in the first fortnight of the month.

The Centre should ensure that the supply of vaccines to Rajasthan is according to the pace of vaccination in the state so that people can be given the second dose on time, he said.

Mr Gehlot also held a meeting to review the relining work of the Indira Gandhi Canal Project (IGNP).

Due to the continuous efforts of the state government, the historic work of relining the Indira Gandhi Canal system has been completed, the chief minister said.

This will prevent the wastage of water. It will also ensure that more water is available for irrigation and drinking, he said in a statement.

Mr Gehlot directed officials to ensure a smooth water supply in all the 10 districts connected to the IGNP.

He said farmers of the tail area of the canal will benefit from the 70-km relining work.

He also thanked the Punjab government for its cooperation in completing the long-stalled work.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)