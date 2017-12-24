Centre Responsible For Farmers Committing Suicide: Anna Hazare

Social activist Anna Hazare today said that the Centre is responsible for the farmers committing suicide in the country.The Gandhian activist will undertake fast in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan from March 23 to raise the issue.Addressing 'Rashtriya Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, Mr Hazare said, "Today the farmer of this country is in a poor shape. The Centre is responsible for the suicides committed by the farmer. It is yet to implement the recommendations of Swaminathan Commission. I have written a number of letters to the Centre, but nothing happened."