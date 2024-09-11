Centre Okays Construction Of 62,500 km Roads Under PM Gram Sadak Yojana-IV

All-weather roads measuring 62,500 km will be provided to unconnected habitations (Representational)

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal of the Department of Rural Development for implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV during financial year 2024-25 to 2028-29.

The financial assistance is to be provided for the construction of 62,500 km road for providing new connectivity to eligible 25,000 unconnected habitations and construction and upgradation of bridges on the new connectivity roads, an official statement said.

The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV (PMGSY-IV) has been launched for financial year 2024-25 to 2028-29 with a total outlay of Rs 70,125 crore, of which the central share is Rs 49,087.50 crore and state share is Rs 21,037.50 crore.

Under this scheme, 25,000 unconnected habitations of population size of over 500 in plains and over 250 in Northeast and hill states, Union Territories and special category areas and over 100 in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected districts according to Census 2011 will be covered.

All-weather roads measuring 62,500 km will be provided to unconnected habitations. The construction of required bridges along the alignment of the all-weather road will also be provided, the statement said.

The all-weather roads will play the role of catalysts for the required socio-economic development and transformation of the remote rural areas, it added.

"While connecting habitations, the nearby government educational, health, market and growth centres will be connected, as far as feasible, with the all-weather roads for the benefit of the local people," it said.

PMGSY-IV will incorporate international benchmarks and best practices under road constructions such as cold mix technology and waste plastic, panelled cement concrete, cell filled concrete, full depth reclamation, use of construction waste and other wastes such as fly ash and steel slag.

PMGSY-IV road alignment planning will be undertaken through the PM Gati Shakti portal. The planning tool on PM Gati Shakti portal will also assist in detail project report (DPR) preparation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)