'Centre Must Realise Other Voices Deserve To Be Heard': Shashi Tharoor On Suspension Of MPs

Slamming the Central government over the suspension of 12 Opposition MPs, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor today said the Centre has to realise that other voices in the country deserve to be heard.

"The Centre has to realise that in this country other voices deserve to be heard. Parliament is for debate and discussion. You have to allow people to express their views, only then can you truly run a democratic Parliament," Mr Tharoor told news agency ANI.

Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs today sat on a protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue inside Parliament premises against their suspension from the House for the remaining part of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Opposition party leaders including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also staged a protest at Mahatma Gandhi's statue inside Parliament premises today demanding revocation of suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha members.

12 MPs from the opposition parties were suspended from Parliament's Winter Session for alleged misbehaviour on the last day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The suspended MPs include six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI.

The suspended MPs are Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena.



