Centre Making Efforts For Conservation Of Forests, Environment: President

President Ram Nath Kovind said a "National Clean Air Programme" has been started in 102 cities to address the challenges posed by air pollution.

All India | | Updated: June 20, 2019 16:09 IST
President Kovind delivered his address to the joint sitting of both houses of parliament today.


New Delhi: 

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said the central government is making earnest efforts for conservation of forests, wildlife and the environment.

Addressing a joint session of Parliament, President Kovind said to reduce the adverse effects of climate change, the government's proactive efforts have led to the formation of International Solar Alliance (ISA) through which India is significantly contributing to advancement of solar energy in developing countries.

"Solar energy plays an important role in reducing the adverse effects of climate change and global warming. Proactive efforts of India have resulted in the formation of the ISA.

"Through this organization, India is contributing significantly to the development of solar energy in the developing countries of the world," he said.

President Kovind said that in recent years, forest and tree cover increased by more than one per cent.

"The government is making earnest efforts for conservation of forests, wildlife and the environment. In recent years, forest and tree cover has increased by more than 1 per cent. 

"During the last five years, protected areas in the country have also increased. In 2014, the number of protected areas in the country was 692, which has now gone up to 868," he said.

To address the challenges posed by air pollution, "National Clean Air Programme" has been started in 102 cities, he added. 

