Centre To Soon Conduct Feasibility Studies For Bullet Trains Across India

Centre will soon conduct feasibility studies for bullet train corridors in north, south, east India

The government has decided to conduct feasibility studies for bullet train corridors in the country's north, south and east, President Droupadi Murmu said in her address to the joint session of the parliament today.

Highlighting infrastructure development in the country, which according to her, has emerged as the new face of a changing India, President Murmu said, "My Government has decided to conduct feasibility studies for bullet train corridors in the North, South and East of the country."

In her speech, she also mentioned the ongoing high-speed rail project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai in the western part of the country.

"Work on the High-Speed Rail Ecosystem between Ahmedabad and Mumbai is also progressing at a rapid pace," President Murmu said.

The 508-km Ahmedabad-Mumbai high-speed corridor is the first in the country on which a bullet train will run at 320 kmph speed covering the whole distance in just 2 hours and 7 minutes with limited stops at Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited, which is constructing the project, has announced the projected completion of its first phase between Surat and Bilimora by August 2026.

Speaking on the government's efforts to make India's public transport system one of the best in the world, she said, "In 10 years, Metro has reached 21 cities. Work is going on in many schemes such as Vande Metro."



