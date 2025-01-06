Railway Ministry Shares Video Of Bullet Train Station Being Built In Gujarat: "Marching Ahead"

The Railways Ministry often uses its social media handles to share fascinating pictures of railway stations across India and keeps followers up to date with the developments happening in the railways. This time, the official X account of the Ministry of Railways shared a video of a Bullet train station being constructed in Gujarat's Anand. The video provided a small tour of the station, showcasing both its interior and exterior features.

"Marching ahead with unwavering progress, the modern symphony of speed and advanced Rail infra takes shape at Anand #BulletTrain Station, Gujarat," the tweet was captioned by Ministry of Railways.

Watch the video here:

Marching ahead with unwavering progress, the modern symphony of speed and advanced Rail infra takes shape at Anand #BulletTrain Station, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/HVcKJOx0XS — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 5, 2025

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor has been making steady progress since work began in November 2021. In 2023, the Railway minister announced that the first bullet train section in India - a 50km stretch between Bilimora and Surat in Gujarat - will be completed in August 2026.

Covering a distance of 508 km between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, the bullet train is expected to achieve a maximum speed of 320 km per hour, reducing travel time to just 2 hours. It will start from Mumbai and terminate at Sabarmati after covering ten stations namely Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand and Ahmedabad.

The Railways will run 35 bullet trains when it starts operations, with about 70 trips per day. It plans to increase the number to 105 trains by 2050. Around 1.6 crore people are expected to travel by train every year when operations begin.

The projected cost is an estimated ₹ 1.08 lakh crore, of which the Centre is committed to providing ₹ 10,000 crore, while Gujarat and Maharashtra will contribute ₹ 5,000 crore each. The remaining funding will be secured through a loan from Japan - at a minimal 0.1 per cent interest rate.