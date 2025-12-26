Centre Launches First-Ever Weapon Database To Curb Terror

In a significant move to bolster India's fight against organised crime, terrorism, and extremism, the first-ever weapons database, the 'Lost, Looted and Recovered Firearm' database, was launched in India on Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the database prepared by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), India's central anti-terror agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The database was formally dedicated to the nation on Friday when the Union Home Minister launched it during the inaugural session of the 'Anti-Terror Conference-2025, a two-day annual event organised by the NIA.

The newly developed database is designed to include detailed records of government-owned weapons that have been looted, stolen, lost, or recovered from state police forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). It aims to create a centralised repository that can be easily accessed and utilised by all state police forces, paramilitary units, and law enforcement agencies nationwide.

Officials said the "database incorporates inputs from all states, Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir, the North-East, and Naxal-affected regions."

"These entries are uploaded onto a specially designed digital interface hosted by the NIA, ensuring seamless access and real-time updates for authorised users."

The database, an official said, is expected to enable police and investigative agencies to trace the origin, movement, and recovery patterns of weapons, thereby strengthening the efficiency of criminal and terror-related investigations.

Officials highlighted the significance of the initiative, stating that in the fight against terrorism and organised crime, tracking illegal weapons is crucial.

"This database will allow law enforcement agencies to conduct detailed investigations, identify criminal networks, and prevent weapons from being used in terror acts or violent crimes," they said.

Experts note that stolen or unaccounted government firearms often find their way into the hands of extremist groups, Naxalites, and organised criminal syndicates, posing a serious threat to internal security.

"By centralising data on such firearms, authorities can not only monitor and recover lost weapons but also strengthen preventive mechanisms against terror and insurgency."

The launch of the 'Lost, Looted and Recovered Firearm' database is part of a broader strategy by the NIA and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to modernise law enforcement tools, improve coordination among states, and leverage technology in intelligence gathering.

Officials across law enforcement agencies believe that this database, coupled with ongoing efforts to track organised criminal networks, represents a major step toward a safer, more secure India.

