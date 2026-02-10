Centre Grants Ex-Servicemen Status To Military Nursing Service Officers

In a step towards parity within the armed forces, the government has granted Ex-Servicemen status to officers of the Military Nursing Service (MNS), ending a long-standing disparity that had denied them access to several post-retirement benefits available to other uniformed personnel.

The Ministry of Personnel has issued a formal notification amending the existing recruitment rules and expanding the definition of Ex-Servicemen to include MNS officers. With this change, MNS officers will now be treated at par with their counterparts from the Army, Navy and Air Force for re-employment and welfare schemes.

MNS officers are commissioned into the service of the Indian Union and serve in operational areas, frontline military hospitals, high altitude postings and naval platforms. Despite this, they were previously excluded from certain reservations and age-related relaxations applicable to other armed forces personnel after retirement.

Key Benefits Now Extended

Following the amendment, MNS officers will be eligible for reservation in Central Civil Services and other government jobs under the Ex-Servicemen category. They will also be entitled to age relaxation while applying for competitive examinations and will gain full access to welfare and resettlement schemes administered by the Kendriya Sainik Board.

The government has said the decision recognises the vital role played by MNS officers in maintaining the health and operational readiness of the armed forces. Officials said the inclusion corrects a historical oversight and brings the rules in line with the nature of duties performed by nursing officers.

Long-Awaited Recognition

The MNS is a key component of the Armed Forces Medical Services and has traditionally been one of the largest avenues for women officers in the military. The move is being seen as a major step towards gender-neutral recognition of military service and institutional equality within the forces.

With the notification coming into effect immediately, thousands of serving and retired MNS officers are now expected to benefit from the revised rules as they transition into civilian roles after completing their service.