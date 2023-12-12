NTA Military Nursing Service Exam Application Process Begins, Details Here

NTA Military Nursing Service Exam 2023-2024: Applicants can edit their forms on Dec 27 and Dec 28.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is currently accepting applications for the Military Nursing Service: Selection for Short Service Commission (SSC) 2023-24. Those interested and eligible can apply by visiting the official website exams.nta.ac.in. The application process began on December 11, with the deadline for submission set for December 26, 2023. Applicants can edit their application forms on December 27 and December 28, 2023.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) is scheduled for January 14, 2023, taking place from 10am to 12.30pm. Hall tickets can be downloaded from the 1st week of January 2024.

Age limit:

Candidates' age should fall in the range of 21 to 35 years as of December 26, 2023.

Educational qualification:

Applicants should have an MSc (Nursing)/PB, BSc (Nursing)/BSc (Nursing) degree from a university recognised by the Indian Nursing Council (INC) and must be a registered nurse and registered Midwife from a State Nursing Council.



Check detailed notification here

NTA SSC Military Nursing Service Exams 2023- Steps To Apply:

Go to the official website exams.nta.ac.in.

Locate and click on "Military Nursing Service: Selection for Short Service Commission (SSC) 2023-24."

Access the registration link for MNS: SSC 2023-2024.

Complete the registration process and proceed to the application.

Enter the required information and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment, and submit the form.

Download a copy and take a printout for future reference.

Selection process:

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the Computer-Based Testing (CBT) exam and the subsequent physical interview.

For additional details, candidates are advised to refer to the official website.