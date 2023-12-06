Applications Invited For Military Nursing Service, Check Details

Military Nursing Service.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is inviting online applications from interested and eligible candidates for selection to the Military Nursing Service. It is a national level entrance test that is conducted for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Military Nursing Service.

Female candidates from the country between 21 to 35 years of age on the date prescribed for the receipt of application are eligible to apply for the post. Online applications for appearing in the exam can be submitted from December 11, 2023 to December 26, 2023.

The payment for the registration process can be submitted by 11.30pm on December 26, 2023. Candidates will have the option to make corrections in their application forms during December 27-28. The admit cards can be downloaded in the first week of January 2024. The examination is scheduled for January 14, 2024.

The examination will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) in various centres across the country. The exam pattern will include only MCQ based questions on Nursing, English Language and General Intelligence.

The CBT will be conducted in English only. There will be no negative marking in the examination.

For further information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centers, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc candidates can visit the official website of the NTA.