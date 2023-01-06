Centre Forms Panel To Study 'Sinking' Of Land In Uttarakhand Town

Joshimath is the gateway to Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib, and the skiing destination of Auli.

The central government on Friday set up a panel to conduct a "rapid study" of the occurrence of land subsidence and its impact in Joshimath in Uttrakhand.

An office memorandum issued by the Ministry of Jal Shakti said the panel comprising representatives of the Ministry of Environment and Forest, Central Water Commission, Geological Survey of India, and National Mission for Clean Ganga among others will conduct a "rapid study and examine the cause of the occurrence and its impact or key impact" and submit a report to the NMCG within three days.

It said the committee, among other things, will cover the effects of the sinking of land on human settlements, buildings, highways, infrastructure, and riverine systems.

Haphazard construction activities have been going on in the area for a long time without thinking about the pressure the town is capable of coping with, he said, adding this may also have led to cracks appearing in the houses there.

