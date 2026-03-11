8th Pay Commission: Will Minimum Pay Rise To Rs 46,000? All You Need To Know

The Indian government has begun consultations for the 8th Central Pay Commission, a major review that will determine future salaries, pensions and allowances for millions of central government employees.

The Ministry of Finance has invited suggestions from employees, pensioners, staff unions and other stakeholders as part of the consultation process. Inputs can be submitted through an online portal until 30 April 2026.

The commission's Terms of Reference were formally notified on 3 November 2025, and it has been given 18 months to submit its recommendations to the government.

If accepted, the recommendations will revise pay structures, allowances and pensions for an estimated 50 lakh central government employees and about 69 lakh pensioners.

Pay commissions have periodically revised government salaries in India since the first one was established in 1946. Over time, these reviews have significantly increased the minimum and maximum basic pay for government staff.

1st Pay Commission (1946-47)

Minimum Basic Salary: Rs 55

Maximum Basic Salary: Rs 2,000

Compression Ratio: 1:36.4

2nd Pay Commission (1957-59)

Minimum Basic Salary: Rs 80

Maximum Basic Salary: Rs 3,000

Compression Ratio: 1:37.5

3rd Pay Commission (1972-73)

Minimum Basic Salary: Rs 196

Maximum Basic Salary: Rs 3,500

Compression Ratio: 1:17.9

4th Pay Commission (1986)

Minimum Basic Salary: Rs 750

Maximum Basic Salary: Rs 8,000

Compression Ratio: 1:10.7

5th Pay Commission (1996)

Minimum Basic Salary: Rs 2,550

Maximum Basic Salary: Rs 26,000

Compression Ratio: 1:10.2

6th Pay Commission (2006)

Minimum Basic Salary: Rs 7,000

Maximum Basic Salary: Rs 80,000

Compression Ratio: 1:11.4

7th Pay Commission (2016)

Minimum Basic Salary: Rs 18,000

Maximum Basic Salary: Rs 2,50,000

Compression Ratio: 1:13.9

Under the 7th Pay Commission, implemented in 2016, the minimum basic salary for central government employees was raised to Rs 18,000, while the maximum basic salary was set at Rs 2.5 lakh per month.

There has been speculation about how much salaries could rise under the next revision. Some analysts estimate that if a higher "fitment factor" is adopted, the minimum basic salary could increase substantially from the current level. However, officials say no final decision has been taken on salary levels or the date of implementation.

The government has also clarified that financial provisions for the new pay structure will only be made once the commission submits its report and its recommendations are approved.

For now, the consultation phase marks the first step in what is expected to be a lengthy process before any pay changes come into effect.