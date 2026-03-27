Centre Forms Ministerial Group To Address Middle East Conflict Impact

The government has set up an 'informal group of ministers' led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to look into the issues arising due to the West Asia conflict, sources said on Friday.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Hardeep Singh Puri are among the members of the informal group of ministers (IGOM), they said.

The "arrangement" comes in view of the issues arising due to the impact of the West Asia conflict, the sources said.

The war in West Asia, which began after the US-Israel combine attacked Iran on February 28, prompting retaliatory strikes by Tehran across the Gulf region, has now stretched into four weeks, with no immediate end in sight.

It has impacted the global economy, including oil and gas prices, which have had repercussions on the lives of citizens across the country.