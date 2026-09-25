Centre Extends AFSPA In Parts Of Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal For 6 Months

The Centre has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, in specified areas of Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur for another six months from October 1, according to Gazette notifications published on Friday.

This followed a review of the law and order situation there.

The AFSPA, which gives special powers to the Armed Forces, will remain in effect in these areas for six months from October 1, unless withdrawn earlier, the notification said.

In Manipur, the Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the "disturbed area" declaration across the state, excluding areas under the jurisdiction of 13 police stations in five districts.

The excluded areas are those under the jurisdictions of Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Patsoi and Wangoi police stations in Imphal West District; Porompat, Heingang and Irilbung police stations in Imphal East; Thoubal police station in Thoubal district; Bishnupur and Nambol police stations in Bishnupur district and Kakching police station in Kakching district.

In Nagaland, the AFSPA has been extended in nine districts: Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren and Meluri. They have been declared "disturbed areas" under Section 3 of the Act, the notification said.

The notification also covers areas under 21 police stations in five other districts in Nagaland: Kohima, Mokokchung, Longleng, Wokha and Zunheboto.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the AFSPA has been extended in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts.

The order also covers areas under the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district bordering Assam.

The notification said the decisions followed a "further review of the law and order situation" in the three states.

The orders cite Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, which empowers the Central government to declare specified areas as "disturbed areas."

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