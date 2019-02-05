Centre Directs WhatsApp To Find Solutions Against Spread Of Fake News

The government has taken note of reports about spread of fake news, misinformation or disinformation on the Internet, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said

All India | | Updated: February 05, 2019 23:01 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Centre Directs WhatsApp To Find Solutions Against Spread Of Fake News

WhatsApp said it has taken a number of steps to prevent spread of fake news


New Delhi: 

In the wake of the spread of fake news, the centre has directed the messaging platform WhatsApp to come out with effective solutions that can bring in accountability and facilitate enforcement of law against dissemination of wrong information.

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said in Lok Sabha that the government has taken note of reports about spread of fake news, misinformation or disinformation on the Internet, particularly using WhatsApp platform.

"Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued notices to WhatsApp conveying that they need to come out with effective solutions that can bring in accountability and facilitate enforcement of law in addition to labelling forwards and weeding out fake news," he said in a written reply to a question.

Mr Ahir said WhatsApp has conveyed that a number of steps have been taken by it to address the issue of fake news propagated using the platform.

"Meetings with law enforcement agencies and intermediaries are held on regular basis to strengthen the coordination framework for better enforcement of the law," he said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

WhatsAppFake News

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Mamta BanerjeeMamta Banerjee DharnaMughal GardenYogi AdityanathPriyanka GandhiArun JaitleyVijay MallyaLive TVBinny BansalHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekPV SindhuGalaxy M20Flipkart

................................ Advertisement ................................