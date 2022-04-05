22 YouTube Channels Blocked Over Misinformation, 4 From Pak

The government has blocked 22 YouTube channels for spreading misinformation related to national security, foreign relations and public order.

Eighteen Indian YouTube news channels have been blocked for the first time under IT Rules, 2021. Four Pakistan based YouTube news channels have also been blocked in the latest move by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

"Multiple YouTube channels were used to post fake news on various subjects such as the Indian Armed Forces, Jammu and Kashmir, etc. The content ordered to be blocked also included certain anti-India content posted from multiple social media accounts operated in a coordinated manner from Pakistan," the government said in a statement.

"It was observed that a significant amount of false content published by these Indian YouTube based channels related to the ongoing situation in Ukraine, and aimed at jeopardising India's foreign relations with other countries," the statement added.