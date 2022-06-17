Centre Approves Over Rs 1,000 Crore Grant For Rajasthan, Nagaland

During 2021-22, the centre released Rs 17,747 crore to 28 states .(File)

A high-level committee (HLC) under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday approved an additional central assistance of over Rs 1,000 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to Rajasthan and Nagaland, which were affected by drought during 2021-22.

The HLC approved an additional central assistance of Rs 1,043.23 crore -- Rs 1,003.95 crore to Rajasthan and Rs 39.28 crore to Nagaland -- according to a statement issued by the Union home ministry.

This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the states from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), the statement said.

During the financial year 2021-22, the centre released Rs 17,747.2 crore to 28 states in their SDRF and Rs 7,342.3 crore to 11 states from the NDRF, it added.

