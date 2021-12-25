Centre To Send Teams To 10 States With High Covid Cases, Low Vaccination

The centre will send teams to 10 states "which are either reporting an increasing number of Omicron and COVID-19 cases or slow vaccination pace", the Union Health Ministry has said.

According to the order issued by the ministry yesterday, these states are Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Mizoram, Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand and Punjab.

Also on the list are Punjab and Uttar Pradesh - both are due to hold elections in two months' time. UP's Allahabad High Court has already flagged the Omicron threat, asking the Election Commission and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider postponing polls by one or two months.

The centre's teams will be deployed for five days, during which time they will work with state health authorities on improving testing and surveillance and enforcing Covid-appropriate behaviour.

They will also check on the progress of Covid vaccinations in each state, as well as review existing hospital infrastructure, including the availability of beds and medical oxygen.

Also on the teams' review checklist will be genome sequencing of samples to identify cases of the Omicron strain - which the World Health Organization has warned is significantly more transmissible than the Delta variant that triggered the second wave of infections in the country.

"State-level central teams will assess the situation, suggest remedial actions and submit a report every evening by 7 pm on the public health activities being undertaken..." the Health Ministry said.

The states identified in Friday's order include five with the highest active caseloads - Kerala (26,265), Maharashtra (12,108), Bengal (7,466), Karnataka (7,280) and Tamil Nadu (6,798).



