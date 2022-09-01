Central Agency Arrests Senior Delhi Police Official For Receiving Bribe Of Rs 7.8 Lakh

CBI has arrested an ASI posted in anti-narcotics wing of Delhi Police. (File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) has arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posted in anti-narcotics wing of Delhi Police for allegedly receiving Rs 7.89 lakh bribe from an accused under probe, a case in which role of an assistant commissioner of police is also under scanner.

The agency has arrested ASI Dushyant Gautam for allegedly accepting the bribe on the instructions of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Brijpal, who is also posted in anti-narcotics wing, officials said.

The CBI in its First Information Report(FIR) against the two men has alleged that Brijpal had demanded Rs 15 lakh through Dushyant Gautam for giving relief to the wife of an accused facing probe in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Bhalswa police station.

The accused approached the CBI with a complaint against the police officials, they said.

"The CBI laid a trap and caught the ASI (said official) while accepting the bribe of Rs 7.89 lakh from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the premises of accused located at Delhi and Faridabad. Investigation is continuing," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

