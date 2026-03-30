8 Locations, 33 Questions: India's First Digital Census To Begin Wednesday

India is set to roll out its first fully digital Census, marking a major shift in how demographic data is collected and managed. The first phase, House Listing and Housing Census, will begin across eight states and Union Territories on April 1. Citizens will be asked to respond to 33 detailed questions about their households, living conditions, and access to basic amenities.

Registrar General and Census Commissioner Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan told the media that the Census will be conducted in two phases. The first phase focuses on housing details, and the second, Population Enumeration, will capture individual-level data, including caste information that will be recorded electronically for the first time.

Around 30 lakh enumerators will use mobile applications available on Android and iOS platforms to ensure accuracy and efficiency. The app supports 16 languages and can function even without internet connectivity, making it accessible across rural and remote regions.

Citizens also have the option to self-enumerate by visiting the official portal and submitting their details digitally. Upon submission, a unique Self-Enumeration ID will be generated, which can be shared with census officials during verification visits.

The questionnaire in Phase 1 includes key details such as building identification, housing materials (floor, wall, roof), ownership status, number of residents, water and sanitation facilities, cooking fuel, married couples, and access to digital and transport assets like internet, smartphones, vehicles, and appliances.

According to the FAQs section on the Census portal, live-in couples would be counted as married couples "if they consider their relationship as a stable union".

The Self-Enumeration form will be made available 15 days ahead of the enumerator's visit during the first phase, allowing citizens to submit their details in advance through the digital platform.

Officials have emphasised that no documents are required to participate, and all data collected will remain strictly confidential. The reference date for the Census is set at midnight of March 1, 2027, while the housing phase will run between April and September 2026, with timelines varying across states.

With a budget allocation of Rs 11,718.24 crore and over 6.39 lakh administrative units involved at the grassroots level, the Census is being positioned as a critical national exercise that will shape future policymaking and development planning.

The Registrar General and Census Commissioner urged citizens to participate actively and provide accurate information, calling the Census a task of national importance.