CCTV Will Show Those Behind "Padmaavat" Protest: Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP

Share EMAIL PRINT Akhilesh Yadav held BJP party responsible for violence before the release of Padmaavat (File) Lucknow: BJP men are involved in protests against controversial film 'Padmaavat', Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged today, holding the BJP party responsible for the violence before the release of the movie.



"One one hand, they (BJP) are protesting, and on the other hand pretending to control the situation arising out of the protests," Mr Yadav told reporters.



"Please go through the CCTV camera footage of protests in the state capital and you will know who are behind the protests," he said and blamed the BJP for "vitiating the atmosphere" in the country.



Senior Samajwadi Party leader and Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, Ahmed Hasan, yesterday claimed that the controversy has been whipped up by the BJP.



"It is a part of the BJP's conspiracy to divert the attention of common man from burning issues," he said.



Ahmed Hasan said that the Yogi Adityanath government has failed to maintain law and order and sought the intervention of Governor Ram Naik in improving the situation in the state.



In Uttar Pradesh, an alert has been sounded and all district police chiefs have been asked to remain vigilant.



Taking precautionary measures, ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar has directed all district police chiefs to ensure that the force remains alert, especially at all malls and cinema halls with anti-riot gear keeping in view the protests against the movie by some organisations.



