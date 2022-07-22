CBSE Class 12 Results Declared: Your 5-Point Guide

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the results for class 12 results. 92.71 per cent students have cleared the exam. Girls have outperformed boys by 3.29 per cent, the CBSE said.
Here are the top 5 updates on this story:
Over 33 thousand students (33,423) or 2.3 per cent of those who attended have scored above 95 per cent. 1.34 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent, the board said.
In a first, the board exams were conducted in two terms for the academic session 2021-22.
"For theory papers, 30 pc weightage has been given to first term marks, while 70% weightage has been given to second term marks," it said.
"For practical papers, equal weightage has been given to both terms," a board official said.
The Class 12 exams for 2023 will be held from February 15.