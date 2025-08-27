US Thanks CBI For Busting Illegal Call Centre That Duped Its Citizens Of Millions

The United States thanked the CBI on Wednesday for "partnership and support" in dismantling a cybercrime syndicate that had siphoned off over Rs 350 crore from its citizens since 2023.

In a message posted on a social media portal, the Embassy of the US said, "a big week for US-India law enforcement collaboration." "India's CBI, in close coordination with the U.S. FBI, dismantled a transnational cybercrime syndicate that defrauded U.S. nationals of nearly USD 40M through tech-support scams, and arrested key figures behind the cyber fraud network," it said.

"Through shared intelligence and coordinated action, both our agencies are working together to dismantle international networks, prevent future scams, and keep our citizens safe. Thank you for your partnership and support, CBI," it added.

The CBI had busted a sophisticated cybercrime syndicate that siphoned off more than Rs 350 crore from US citizens over the last two years, arresting three alleged fraudsters who bilked unsuspecting people posing as tech support.

The investigative agency dismantled a call centre 'Digikaps The Future of Digital' in Global Tower, opposite Khalsa College of Women, Amritsar.

The operation executed in close coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, USA, had led to the arrest of three key operatives of the gang -- Jigar Ahmed, Yash Khurana, and Inder Jeet Singh Bali -- and recovery of Rs 54 lakh, eight mobiles and laptops, and other digital evidence.

The agency's raids in Amritsar and Delhi that began on August 20 exposed an alleged web of deceit, digital manipulation, and financial subterfuge stretching from Punjab to Washington, DC, targeting US citizens.

"During 2023-2025, the accused conspired to target US citizens by gaining unauthorised remote access to the victims' computer systems and bank accounts," a CBI spokesperson had earlier said in a statement.

Exploiting remote access software, the fraudsters infiltrated the computer systems and bank accounts of the US nationals, convincing them that their finances had been compromised.

"Claiming that their funds were at risk, the accused then manipulated the victims into transferring USD 40 million (Rs 350 crore) to cryptocurrency wallets controlled by them," the statement said.

The CBI intercepted 34 people engaged in the scam red-handed at the call centre.

The raid unearthed digital evidence and illicit assets in 85 hard drives, 16 laptops and 44 mobile phones, exposing a digital trail tracing back to the core of the global fraud, the spokesperson said.

"As part of Operation Chakra-IV, International Operations Division of CBI is rapidly identifying and taking action on the organised technology-enabled crime network in close coordination with Interpol and foreign law enforcement agencies," the official said.

The investigation to identify the proceeds of crime, broader network, and international leads is ongoing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)