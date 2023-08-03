'Kingpin Of Conspiracy': CBI Opposes Bail Plea Of Manish Sisodia In Liquor Case

In February 2023, Manish Sisodia was arrested for alleged irregularities in Delhi's new excise policy.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has opposed Manish Sisodia's bail plea and urged the Supreme Court to dismiss it. The CBI told the SC that Manish Sisodia is the kingpin and architect of the conspiracy connected with the liquor policy irregularities case.

CBI told the Supreme Court that Manish Sisodia's influence and clout disentitle him to any parity. CBI submitted that Manish Sisodia is fully aware of the line of further investigation, including the larger conspiracy and role of excise officials of Punjab.

CBI said that there is every likelihood that in case Manish Sisodia is released on bail, he shall tamper with the evidence and influence witnesses, more specifically in light of his past conduct, citing that he destroyed his mobile phone on the day the present matter was referred by the Ministry of Home Affairs to the CBI.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has moved Supreme Court for bail in CBI and ED cases related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy case. He has challenged Delhi HC's order rejecting his bail plea.

Recently, the Delhi High Court denied him bail in both matters. In its order passed on July 3, 2023, in the ED case, the Delhi HC stated that this court inter alia was of the view that in view of the high political positions held by the accused and his position in the party in power in Delhi, the possibility of influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled.

During arguments, the CBI had opposed the bail plea moved by Manish Sisodia and stated, "The applicant (Sisodia) enjoys close nexus with the executive, offices and bureaucrats and his influence and clout is evident. His party colleagues holding high ranks continue to make factually wrong claims in order to influence the investigation and also claim the applicant to be a victim of a political vendetta."

In February 2023, Mr Sisodia was arrested by the CBI last for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of Delhi's new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the Opposition. He is currently in judicial custody.

According to the CBI, Mr Sisodia had played the most important and vital role in the criminal conspiracy and he had been deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the said policy to ensure the achievement of the objectives of the said conspiracy.

