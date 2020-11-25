CBI Furnishes Status Report Of Hathras Case In Allahabad High Court

The Hathras victim was cremated in the middle of the night in her village.

The CBI furnished a status report of the Hathras case before the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday and said the probe will be over by December 10.

The probe is taking time as forensic reports are awaited, CBI counsel Anurag Singh told the Bench.

The Bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Rajan Roy heard the matter at length and expressed concern over the state government's stand not to shift the Hathras district magistrate.

The Bench also granted more time to the state government and amicus curie J N Mathur to deliberate on proposed modalities regarding the guidelines to be framed for the cremation of the dead in the Hathras-like situation.

It fixed December 16 as the next date of hearing into the matter.

Earlier filing a affidavit, senior advocate S V Raju and additional advocate general V K Sahi pleaded that the Hathras DM handled the situation in utmost good manner, hence, the state government does not want to shift him to anywhere.

Neither family members of the victim indicted the DM nor the investigation agency indicated that he is influencing the probe, Raju and Shahi said, adding that there is no occasion to transfer or suspend him only on a whimsical demand of any political party as it would demoralise the bureaucracy.

When Seema Kushwaha, the lawyer for the victim's family, demanded that the state government allot a house to them in Delhi, the Bench shrugged it off, saying that it has taken suo motu cognisance of a limited issue and that it is not an adversarial litigation.

The Hathras victim had died at a Delhi hospital a fortnight after her alleged rape by four men from her village on September 14.

She was cremated in the middle of the night in her village. Family members claimed that the cremation, which took place well past midnight, was without their consent and they were not allowed to bring home the body one last time.

