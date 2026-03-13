CBI Questions Anil Ambani's Son In Rs 228-Crore Bank Fraud Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday questioned Jai Anmol Anil Ambani, Anil Ambani's son, for around six and a half hours in connection with the Rs 228 crore bank fraud case involving Reliance Home Finance Ltd.

According to officials, Jai Anmol Ambani appeared before the investigating officer at the CBI headquarters in Delhi after being summoned for questioning.

He was questioned for about 6.5 hours regarding the allegations linked to the case. Sources said he has been directed to appear again before the investigating officer for further examination on Saturday.

The case was registered by the CBI on December 6, 2025, against Reliance Home Finance Ltd, Jai Anmol Ambani, former CEO and whole-time director Ravindra Sudhalkar, along with unknown persons and unidentified public servants.

The FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint by Union Bank of India alleging criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct that caused a wrongful loss of Rs 228.06 crore to the bank.

Investigators said the loan account of Reliance Home Finance Ltd, a company of the Reliance ADA Group, was declared a Non-Performing Asset (NPA) on September 30, 2019. Later, on October 10, 2024, the account was classified as fraud by Union Bank of India.

According to the agency, the company had availed loans amounting to Rs 5,572.35 crore from 18 banks, financial institutions, NBFCs and corporate bodies, including Union Bank of India. The CBI is examining allegations that the accused company defrauded multiple lenders.

As part of the probe, the agency had conducted searches on December 9, 2025, at two official premises of Reliance Home Finance Ltd and at the residential premises of Jai Anmol Ambani and Ravindra Sudhalkar in Mumbai after obtaining search warrants from a special CBI court.

Officials said several incriminating documents were seized during the searches. The investigation into the alleged bank fraud is currently underway.